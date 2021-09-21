Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.39% of Stericycle worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SRCL opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

