EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 7,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ELCPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

