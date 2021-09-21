ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

