Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECM shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON ECM traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The stock had a trading volume of 430,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,050.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,033.62. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.93.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

