Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,627. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

