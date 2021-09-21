Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

EGLE traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 2,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $593.32 million, a P/E ratio of 87.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

