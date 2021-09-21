Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 433,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,000. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 1.9% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,353. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,928,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,231,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

