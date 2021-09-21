Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 446,347 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 446,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,637,000. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 5.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. 3,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

