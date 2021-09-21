Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,277. The company has a market cap of $546.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.