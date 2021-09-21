Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

EMNSF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Elementis alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.