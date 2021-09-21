Elitium (EUM) Price Reaches $3.45 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00008088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $96.14 million and $666,278.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00054975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00129397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045274 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

