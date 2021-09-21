Emera (TSE:EMA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMA. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.64.

Shares of TSE EMA traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 361,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

