Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

ENB stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.