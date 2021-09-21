Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Reduced by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

