Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Enel in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.38 ($11.04).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.