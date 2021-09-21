Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ENRFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

