ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.81 ($13.89).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.43. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €11.19 ($13.16). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.29.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

