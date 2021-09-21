Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Enphase Energy worth $88,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 625.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

