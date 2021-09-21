Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Entergy stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.98. 1,810,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

