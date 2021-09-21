Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,708 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 111.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,145 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 148,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,318 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 59.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LZB opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

