Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,818 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 99.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 153.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

