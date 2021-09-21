Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,301 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 558,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.