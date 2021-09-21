Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.