Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,057 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 701,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.