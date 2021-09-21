Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,126 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

