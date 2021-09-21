Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of EQ opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 19.99. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equillium by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

