Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.