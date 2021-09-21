Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 27,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,724. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

