Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,973 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 51,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

AMD opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

