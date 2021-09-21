Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,481,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 169,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 136,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,201,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

