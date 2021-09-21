Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

