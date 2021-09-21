Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

