Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

