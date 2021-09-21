Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,824,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

