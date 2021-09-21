Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

BABA stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $411.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

