Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.