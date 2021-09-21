Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 64,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

