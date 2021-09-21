Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 632.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $113.09.

