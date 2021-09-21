Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.74. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $428.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

