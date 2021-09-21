Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$17.74 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$5.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.68. The stock has a market cap of C$751.95 million and a P/E ratio of -28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.62.

Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

