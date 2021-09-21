Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $526.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,709,580. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.