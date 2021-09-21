Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

ETRN stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

