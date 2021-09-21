Essentia 1-Day Volume Tops $326,688.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $2.77 million and $326,688.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00126047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043995 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

