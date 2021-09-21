Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Essential Utilities worth $119,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 327,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

