Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETCMY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

