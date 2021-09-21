EvenCoin Market Cap Hits $52,243.35 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,243.35 and $174,586.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.82 or 0.00690346 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.01179372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

