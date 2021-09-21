EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00130572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045670 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

