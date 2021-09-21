Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Evogene has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 23.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Evogene by 112.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evogene by 250.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 142,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

