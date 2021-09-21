Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Exact Sciences worth $48,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 58.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 272.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

