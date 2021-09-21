Expanse Market Capitalization Tops $941,980.26 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $941,980.26 and approximately $3,263.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,179.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.74 or 0.07023608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00369819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $545.03 or 0.01262240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00114858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00539416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.65 or 0.00513321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00348183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

